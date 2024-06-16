Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO) Short Interest Down 19.0% in May

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LVRO. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of Lavoro stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91. Lavoro has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

