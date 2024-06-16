LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LMAT. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $80.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.69. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $81.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $428,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,661.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,500 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $428,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,661.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,079,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,558,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,431 shares of company stock worth $6,627,520. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 325.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

