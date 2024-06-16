Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading Down 6.6%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.41. Approximately 1,611,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,676,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lemonade from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

Lemonade Trading Down 6.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.14. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $33,294.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,840.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lemonade by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,429,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,100,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Lemonade by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 114,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

