Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the May 15th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 223.7 days.
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
LNZNF opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.27. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $55.00.
About Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
