LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Sells $76,830.08 in Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) EVP Alex Kroman sold 120,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $76,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alex Kroman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 19th, Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $33,572.28.

LivePerson Stock Performance

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.53 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 31.27% and a negative return on equity of 56.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPSN. Roth Capital lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,313,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth $6,102,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in LivePerson by 77.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,737,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 755,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LivePerson by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,656,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 523,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,905,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

