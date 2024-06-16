Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Gap Down to $102.17

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $102.17, but opened at $98.86. Logitech International shares last traded at $99.40, with a volume of 71,743 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.85 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 14.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Charles D. Boynton purchased 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.27 per share, with a total value of $99,555.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,555.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 764.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Logitech International by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Logitech International by 529.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

