Luc Bertrand Acquires 5,000 Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Stock

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) Director Luc Bertrand acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.01 per share, with a total value of C$30,045.00.

5N Plus Price Performance

Shares of 5N Plus stock opened at C$6.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.46. 5N Plus Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.96 and a twelve month high of C$6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$532.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). 5N Plus had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of C$87.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.32 million. Analysts forecast that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.2529264 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

