Luzich Partners LLC Sells 37,200 Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 37,200 shares of Amerigo Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.66, for a total transaction of C$61,752.00.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Luzich Partners LLC also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Luzich Partners LLC sold 160,200 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.75, for a total transaction of C$280,350.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Luzich Partners LLC sold 2,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.81, for a total transaction of C$3,613.20.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Luzich Partners LLC sold 40,200 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total value of C$78,398.04.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARG stock opened at C$1.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$1.10 and a 12-month high of C$2.05. The company has a market cap of C$253.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.50.

Amerigo Resources Dividend Announcement

Amerigo Resources ( TSE:ARG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$60.56 million during the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2187148 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

About Amerigo Resources

(Get Free Report)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.