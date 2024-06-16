Luzich Partners LLC Sells 37,200 Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 37,200 shares of Amerigo Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.66, for a total transaction of C$61,752.00.
Luzich Partners LLC also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 6th, Luzich Partners LLC sold 160,200 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.75, for a total transaction of C$280,350.00.
- On Friday, May 31st, Luzich Partners LLC sold 2,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.81, for a total transaction of C$3,613.20.
- On Thursday, May 23rd, Luzich Partners LLC sold 40,200 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total value of C$78,398.04.
Amerigo Resources Stock Performance
Shares of ARG stock opened at C$1.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$1.10 and a 12-month high of C$2.05. The company has a market cap of C$253.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.50.
Amerigo Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.
About Amerigo Resources
Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amerigo Resources
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.