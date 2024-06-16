Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $132.30

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 132.30 ($1.68) and traded as low as GBX 122.50 ($1.56). Macfarlane Group shares last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.57), with a volume of 133,774 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MACF shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.85) target price on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 132.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 126.23. The firm has a market cap of £197.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1,372.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83.

In other Macfarlane Group news, insider Ivor Gray sold 97,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.71), for a total value of £130,463.74 ($166,132.36). Insiders own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

