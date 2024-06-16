Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) COO Sells $200,229.57 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 14,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $200,229.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 408,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,379.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $130.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGNI. B. Riley began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised Magnite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

