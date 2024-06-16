Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 98.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,227.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 235.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 25,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $825,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $228.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.78 and a beta of 1.48. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.97 and a twelve month high of $266.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.32 million. On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

