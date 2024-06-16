Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Director Sells $209,448.50 in Stock

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Marathon Digital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $19.47 on Friday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a current ratio of 23.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.39.
Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA
Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 143.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 92,649 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 606.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 105,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 90,695 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $3,696,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $312,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Marathon Digital
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Marathon Digital
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.