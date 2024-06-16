Mari Doerfler Sells 240 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $176.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $184.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.93.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,272,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,801,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,932,000 after acquiring an additional 906,782 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,668,000 after acquiring an additional 35,530 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 74.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,040,000 after purchasing an additional 533,910 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,057,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,756,000 after purchasing an additional 75,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.21.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

