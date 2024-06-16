Mari Doerfler Sells 240 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Owens Corning stock opened at $176.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $184.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.93.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on OC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.21.
Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.
