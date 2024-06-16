Matthew E. Rubel Acquires 14,493 Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Stock

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) Chairman Matthew E. Rubel acquired 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.27. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 169,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,228.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HLLY opened at $3.21 on Friday. Holley Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.99 million, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Holley by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 43,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Holley by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Holley by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 106,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Holley by 70.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLLY. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Holley in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

