Mayan Energy (LON:MYN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Mayan Energy Ltd (LON:MYN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00). Mayan Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00), with a volume of 16,096,226 shares changing hands.
Mayan Energy Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £5.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.14.
Mayan Energy Company Profile
Mayan Energy Limited engages in the development, production, and sale of hydrocarbons and related activities in the United States. The company holds interests in Forest Hills project situated in Wood County, Texas; Stockdale oil fields located in Wilson County, Texas; Zink Ranch and Mathis leases situated in Osage County, Oklahoma; and Shoats Creek field located in Louisiana.
