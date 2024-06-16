Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,298 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.1% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.6% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% in the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,269,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,760,000 after acquiring an additional 520,841 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $129.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.49. The firm has a market cap of $327.95 billion, a PE ratio of 143.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 342.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

See Also

