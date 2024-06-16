Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,491,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 1,396,051 shares.The stock last traded at $4.29 and had previously closed at $3.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MREO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Mereo BioPharma Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mereo BioPharma Group plc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mereo BioPharma Group

In related news, insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson sold 100,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $298,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,726.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 581,066.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

See Also

