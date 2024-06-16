Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Increased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,816 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,856,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,466,976.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,528 shares of company stock valued at $215,768,262 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.41.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $504.16 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $271.42 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $480.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.49%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

