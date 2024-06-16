MetisDAO Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.46 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 9% lower against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $344.79 million and $5.46 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $60.64 or 0.00091056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011966 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,606.40 or 1.00022329 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012881 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 59.92497763 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 248 active market(s) with $6,623,341.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.