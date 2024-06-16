Mi-Pay Group (LON:MPAY) Shares Up 11.6%

Mi-Pay Group PLC (LON:MPAY – Get Free Report) shares were up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Approximately 405,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 703,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

Mi-Pay Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.03. The stock has a market cap of £549,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00.

Mi-Pay Group Company Profile

Mi-Pay Group plc engages in assessing, managing, and mitigating fraud risks in the cardholder-not-present payment solutions market in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides an outsourced secure payment services platform for instant top up and digital content services primarily in the mobile sector.

