Michael D. Crowell Acquires 1,000 Shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Stock

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) Director Michael D. Crowell purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.15 per share, for a total transaction of $46,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,329.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Red River Bancshares Stock Performance

RRBI opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.61. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Red River Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 7.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Red River Bancshares by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 218.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

