MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $190.68 and last traded at $190.54. Approximately 3,572 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 34,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.56.

The company has a market cap of $139.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 10.13% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NRGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil index. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of U.S. Oil & Gas Companies. NRGD was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

