MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Short Interest Update

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the May 15th total of 93,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Charles N. Funk sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Charles N. Funk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $107,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,714.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles N. Funk sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,640.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,351 shares of company stock worth $200,267 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MOFG

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG opened at $20.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $320.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 5.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.36%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.