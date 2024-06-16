Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $400.87

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 400.87 ($5.10) and traded as low as GBX 363 ($4.62). Midwich Group shares last traded at GBX 380 ($4.84), with a volume of 83,712 shares trading hands.

Midwich Group Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.76. The stock has a market cap of £389.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1,407.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 400.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 397.22.

Midwich Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a yield of 2.78%. Midwich Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,296.30%.

Insider Transactions at Midwich Group

Midwich Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Stephen Lamb sold 115,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 413 ($5.26), for a total value of £477,200.85 ($607,666.94). Corporate insiders own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes audio visual (AV) solutions to trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company distributes various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical and professional video products, audio and digital signage products, and broadcast products, as well as lighting and unified communications products.

