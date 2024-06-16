Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Sold by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC reduced its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,100 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 6,495,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,744,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,958,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,091,000 after buying an additional 499,378 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,934,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,119,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,510,000 after buying an additional 98,685 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $111,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $111,017.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $25.92 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. The firm had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

