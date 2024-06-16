MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Up 2.1%

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $222.84 and last traded at $222.84. 220,686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,490,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.18.

Several brokerages have commented on MDB. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.11.

MongoDB Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.78 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.60.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $497,797.30. Following the sale, the executive now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,819,510.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $497,797.30. Following the sale, the executive now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,819,510.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total transaction of $379,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 522,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,256,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,982,551. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $326,237,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,037,000 after acquiring an additional 551,567 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $153,990,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $91,915,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 445,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,625,000 after acquiring an additional 232,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

