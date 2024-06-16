Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.67. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

