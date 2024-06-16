Nano One Materials (TSX:NANO) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.77

Nano One Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.77 and traded as low as C$1.55. Nano One Materials shares last traded at C$1.56, with a volume of 39,849 shares.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.93. The company has a current ratio of 23.85, a quick ratio of 23.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$148.56 million and a P/E ratio of -14.05.
Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.
