Napa Wealth Management Buys Shares of 757 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 144,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,008,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 164.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,564,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,340,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.48.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $728.58 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $527.24 and a one year high of $815.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $727.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $737.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $149.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total value of $443,668.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,541.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

