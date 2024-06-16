Napa Wealth Management Invests $1.23 Million in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 24,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 364,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,090,000 after buying an additional 58,160 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after acquiring an additional 24,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 15,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $55.18 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.