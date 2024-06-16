Napa Wealth Management Invests $317,000 in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,567,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,076 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,569,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,700,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $576,397,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,597,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,193,000 after buying an additional 31,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,514,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,027,000 after acquiring an additional 201,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI opened at $116.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.55, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $141.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 324.14%.

In other news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SUI shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.27.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

