Napa Wealth Management Invests $416,000 in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,713,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,627,000 after buying an additional 375,439 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,080,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in EPAM Systems by 317.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 263,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,276,000 after buying an additional 200,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 265.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,864,000 after buying an additional 133,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $177.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.95 and a 52 week high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Citigroup cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.35.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

