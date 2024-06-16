Napa Wealth Management Makes New $5.12 Million Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 62,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Napa Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 82,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,140,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,242,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,328,000 after acquiring an additional 136,230 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $943,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,577,000 after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $82.39.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2621 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

