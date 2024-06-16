Napa Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CALF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.92.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

