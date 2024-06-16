Napa Wealth Management Makes New Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,007 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.17.

SBAC opened at $195.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $258.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.62.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

