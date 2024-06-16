Napa Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $112.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.53. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $113.82. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

