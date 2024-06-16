Napa Wealth Management Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $104.68 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.26.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

