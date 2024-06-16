Napa Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 14,540 Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000. Napa Wealth Management owned approximately 0.11% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

SYLD opened at $67.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.74.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.