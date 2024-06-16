Napa Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 22,088 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,000. Simon Property Group accounts for about 1.7% of Napa Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 2.0 %

SPG stock opened at $148.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.84 and a 200-day moving average of $145.47. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $157.82. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.