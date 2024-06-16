Napa Wealth Management Takes $1.06 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 917.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,350,000 after acquiring an additional 199,339 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,469,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,474,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,450,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 246,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,642,000 after acquiring an additional 81,029 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $246.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $262.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

