Napa Wealth Management Takes $286,000 Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 205,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 165,194 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,919,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,009,000 after purchasing an additional 168,728 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 75,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 598,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,967,000 after buying an additional 46,475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average is $60.38. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $66.63.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.56 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 5.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRNO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

