Napa Wealth Management Takes $337,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,675 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $45.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $184.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.97 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

