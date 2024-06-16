Napa Wealth Management Takes Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 42,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 28.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

