Napa Wealth Management Takes Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $267.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.63. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $136.10 and a 1-year high of $268.59.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

