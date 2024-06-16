National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.44

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 53249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EYE. Barclays decreased their price objective on National Vision from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

National Vision Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $542.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.47 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at National Vision

In other news, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 34,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,616. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other National Vision news, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,471,131.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of National Vision

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in National Vision by 165,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Vision by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Stories

