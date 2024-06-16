Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,430 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,279.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,396,000 after buying an additional 5,700,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,567,000 after buying an additional 2,220,194 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 3,885.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,793,000 after buying an additional 1,652,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,609,000 after buying an additional 1,488,374 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,539,000 after buying an additional 1,013,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.75.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.79%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

