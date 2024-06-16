Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 150,974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 28,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 111,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,584 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $32.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

