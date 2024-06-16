Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 437 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 437 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 1,083.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

WYNN stock opened at $88.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.51. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $112.25.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WYNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.31.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

