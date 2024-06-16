Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 7,366 PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,413,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,221,000 after acquiring an additional 858,838 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,011,000 after buying an additional 728,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth about $15,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,465,000 after buying an additional 536,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth about $6,778,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $47,888.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $153,573.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,499.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $47,888.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty Price Performance

PagerDuty stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

