Neo Ivy Capital Management Decreases Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lowered its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 98.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,976 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Lennar were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lennar

Lennar Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $155.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $102.90 and a 52-week high of $172.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.